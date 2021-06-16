ST. JOHN, Brian Curtis, 51, of Mechanicsville, passed away on June 12, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia H. St. John; infant son, Matthew Pryce St. John; and sister, Patricia June. He is survived by his greatest blessings, Hayden, Dean, Evan, Darby; and their mother, Amy Leblanc St. John; father, David C. St. John; sister, Kristy (John) Vaught; brother, J. Alan St. John; nieces and nephews, Jarrett and Jason Tharpe, Robert (Carrie) Vaught, Kelsey and Derek Martin; great-nieces and nephews, September Tharpe, Peyton, Anna and Jack Vaught, Weston Martin; aunts and uncles, Jo Ann Simmons, Beatrice (Russ) Regar, Frances (Bill) Hobbs, Kathleen Cobb, Joseph (Marie) St. John; and a boat load of cousins. Brian was a loyal employee of Hobbs & Associates for 26 years. Brian lived life to the fullest. He was an avid sports enthusiast with his favorite teams being the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Nationals. Brian enjoyed spending time with his family. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, at Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 18, with interment following in Hanover Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, Mass. 02451. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 16 to Jun. 23, 2021.