Brian Curtis ST. JOHN
1969 - 2021
BORN
1969
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
ST. JOHN, Brian Curtis, 51, of Mechanicsville, passed away on June 12, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia H. St. John; infant son, Matthew Pryce St. John; and sister, Patricia June. He is survived by his greatest blessings, Hayden, Dean, Evan, Darby; and their mother, Amy Leblanc St. John; father, David C. St. John; sister, Kristy (John) Vaught; brother, J. Alan St. John; nieces and nephews, Jarrett and Jason Tharpe, Robert (Carrie) Vaught, Kelsey and Derek Martin; great-nieces and nephews, September Tharpe, Peyton, Anna and Jack Vaught, Weston Martin; aunts and uncles, Jo Ann Simmons, Beatrice (Russ) Regar, Frances (Bill) Hobbs, Kathleen Cobb, Joseph (Marie) St. John; and a boat load of cousins. Brian was a loyal employee of Hobbs & Associates for 26 years. Brian lived life to the fullest. He was an avid sports enthusiast with his favorite teams being the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Nationals. Brian enjoyed spending time with his family. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, at Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 18, with interment following in Hanover Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, Mass. 02451. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 16 to Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Jun
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Jun
18
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Extending sympathy to the St. John Family with the untimely passing of Brian. We first met when I hired Brian to work at The Diamond in 1985, which was the first year of the stadium. Ironically, Brian and another Lee-Davis HS friend, Anthony Johnston, were both hired on that same day. Sadly, Anthony passed away young as well about three years ago. While Brian and Anthony have been reunited, neither are with us any longer here on Earth, which is sad for family and friends. From that first meeting, Brian maintained a lasting friendship which usually included seeing each other at The Diamond for a minor league baseball game where it all started! He always was smiling and always wanted to talk baseball, especially if he and his friends had been on a recent "road" trip visiting the many baseball stadiums that professional baseball has to offer! Rest in peace, my good friend, until we meet again...
Mike O'Toole, Richmond Braves
Friend
June 18, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
June 16, 2021
