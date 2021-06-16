Extending sympathy to the St. John Family with the untimely passing of Brian. We first met when I hired Brian to work at The Diamond in 1985, which was the first year of the stadium. Ironically, Brian and another Lee-Davis HS friend, Anthony Johnston, were both hired on that same day. Sadly, Anthony passed away young as well about three years ago. While Brian and Anthony have been reunited, neither are with us any longer here on Earth, which is sad for family and friends. From that first meeting, Brian maintained a lasting friendship which usually included seeing each other at The Diamond for a minor league baseball game where it all started! He always was smiling and always wanted to talk baseball, especially if he and his friends had been on a recent "road" trip visiting the many baseball stadiums that professional baseball has to offer! Rest in peace, my good friend, until we meet again...

Mike O'Toole, Richmond Braves Friend June 18, 2021