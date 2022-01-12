Menu
Brian Edward West
FUNERAL HOME
Chiles' Funeral Home, Inc.
2100 Fairmount Avenue
Richmond, VA
WEST, Brian Edward, 52, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 6, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother, Reatha E. West. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving sister, Melanie N. West; niece, Micala Jackson; uncles, James West Jr. (Brenda) and Keith West; and numerous relatives and friends. Brian's remains will rest at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Avenue, where a viewing will be held Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. and where funeral services will be held on Friday at 12 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Norman Crowder officiating. Livestreaming and online guestbook signing will be available at https://www.chilesfuneralhome.com/.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Chiles Funeral Home
2100 Fairmount Ave., Richmond, VA
Jan
14
Service
12:00p.m.
Chiles Funeral Home
2100 Fairmount Ave., Richmond, VA
Chiles' Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am sorry I wasn't there. Brian, be at peace. Family, please cherish the memories of this very special man.
Linda Krienen
April 2, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Chiles Funeral Home
January 12, 2022
