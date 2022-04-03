DE LA BURDE', Brigitte E., 93, of Virginia Beach and formerly of Richmond, Va., died peacefully on Monday, March 7, 2022. A native of Germany, Dr. de la Burde' was preceded in death by her parents, Hans and Emma Stoltenberg of Giessen. She is survived by her daughters, Colette A. de la Burde' and husband, William G. Evans, of New Orleans and Corinna M. Pugh and husband, Michael C. Pugh, of Virginia Beach; and her grandson, Evan M. Pugh of Virginia Beach.
Brigitte was born in Frankfurt am Main, Germany on June 12, 1928 and moved with her parents to their family home in Giessen in 1933. Brigitte worked as a practical nurse during the war and then later, became one of the few females at that time to be accepted to the Medical School at Philipps University in Marburg, where she graduated with a Doctor of Medicine in 1953. Brigitte continued with an internship and residency in Frankfurt, where she met Roger de la Burde', formerly of Kraków, Poland and in 1958 they wed in Buffalo, N.Y. after moving to the U.S.A. They later welcomed two daughters, Colette in 1959 and Corinna in 1962.
In Buffalo, Brigitte worked in the Roswell Park Memorial Institute's Pediatric Oncology unit and at the Millard Filmore Hospital. After a short time in Chicago, the family moved to Richmond and later settled in their family home in Powhatan, Va. Brigitte served as the Director of the Medical College of Virginia's Child Development Study for 11 years. In 1968, Roger accepted a position with the U.N. in Africa and Brigitte took an 18-month sabbatical, joining her husband in Nigeria with two young children in tow. A pioneer in the study of lead poisoning in children, she wrote numerous articles and did consulting work in the field. Brigitte spent the next 15 years as the Director of the Child Development Clinic in Richmond and afterward, continued as a Pediatrician and Director for several organizations.
Having many interests, Brigitte served on the Board for Very Special Arts Virginia, as President of the International Club of Richmond, and worked on several projects at Westminster Canterbury after moving to Virginia Beach in 2014. Always welcoming travel opportunities, Brigitte saw many parts of the world during her life, showed an impressive talent in photography, filled her house and garden with plants and flowers that thrived under her care, maintained personal contact with family and friends through frequent letter writing, and enjoyed reading books or tackling crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Brigitte very much treasured time with family and friends and was known as a great host of parties, picnics, Kaffees and group outings.
Brigitte de la Burde' certainly left a mark during her life, but none greater than the mark she left with those that knew her. She gave unwavering support, respect and love to her entire family and was a genuine, interesting and life-long friend to many. Brigitte will certainly be remembered and forever missed.
A private interment will be held in Hollywood Cemetery, Richmond, Va. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.