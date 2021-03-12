Menu
Brison L. Epps
EPPS, Brison L., 24, of N. Chesterfield, Va., departed this life March 10, 2021. Surviving are his parents, Robert Epps IV and Vickie L. Epps; three brothers, Dejuan Alexander (Yamma), Brandon and Brenton Epps; grandmothers, Minerva "Pat" Lightfoot and Nannie L. Epps; niece, Niah Alexander; six aunts, two uncles, great-aunt, great-uncle, host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Friday, March 19 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. A private funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20 at Scott's Funeral Home, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Minister Elliott D. Crawder officiating. Interment private. Live-streaming and online guest book at scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 12 to Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Praying for comfort to the family during this difficult time.
P Hinton
March 20, 2021
Dear Vickie and Pat, so very sorry for your loss. Sympathy and prayers to you and your family.
Jackie Moss
March 18, 2021
Love you cuz, and miss you
Marcia Braxton
March 18, 2021
We offer our deepest sympathy to the family during this difficult time. You all will remain in our thoughts and prayers. May God continue to bless each of you.
Jim & Debbie Biggs
March 18, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
March 18, 2021
You have deepest condolences and Heartfelt sympathy, for the loss of your son, may God comfort you, your husband, And all Family members comfort,as you go through this difficult time
Juette Mahone,Julie Harrison
March 17, 2021
My sincerest condolences to you & your family during this time of bereavement. I was shocked to hear such tragic news. I plead the blood of Jesus over you and your family for strength, peace and understanding.
Pam Chiles
March 17, 2021
My heart is broken for you. My deepest sympathy and condolences for you all. Praying for you all.
Tiffany Huff
March 16, 2021
My condolences and prayers to you and your family.
Allison Robertson
March 13, 2021
My heart breaks for you. I've known Epps for most of my teaching career and I know how much his family means to him. His wife and his boys are his world. May our loving God carry each of you every day. No words can express how much I wish I can reverse this all. I will continue to pray for your heart, your healing, your strength and all that you need. Sending hugs and sincere condolences your way.
Treena Leecost
March 13, 2021
My hurt is broken. My deepest sympathy to all the family. I will keep you all in my prayers.
Alison Percy
March 12, 2021
We offer our deepest sympathy to the family during this difficult time. You all will remain in our thoughts and prayers. May God continue to bless each of you.
Anthony & Cheryl Nicholson
March 12, 2021
I just heard about Brison's passing and I am numb! I am so deeply sorry! My thoughts and prayers are with all of you. I'm sending love and big hugs!
Robin Oglesby
March 12, 2021
I am praying for the Epps Family during this time. Brison was a classmate of my Daughter, Imani Henderson. I became friends with Brison's mother at the Manchester YMCA, we were in the same Step Classes. I am so sorry for your loss. I pray for your comfort in knowing that your son is now in his eternal resting place. Much Love to the family.
Tanya Henderson
March 12, 2021
Dear Vickie and family...I was saddened to learn of the loss of your son Brison. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time...praying the sweet and wonderful memories you have of him will in time fill the hole in your hearts.
Suzanne Thibault
March 12, 2021
I am deeply sorry to hear about your loss.
Audrey N Best-Jackson
March 12, 2021
