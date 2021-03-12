EPPS, Brison L., 24, of N. Chesterfield, Va., departed this life March 10, 2021. Surviving are his parents, Robert Epps IV and Vickie L. Epps; three brothers, Dejuan Alexander (Yamma), Brandon and Brenton Epps; grandmothers, Minerva "Pat" Lightfoot and Nannie L. Epps; niece, Niah Alexander; six aunts, two uncles, great-aunt, great-uncle, host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Friday, March 19 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. A private funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20 at Scott's Funeral Home, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Minister Elliott D. Crawder officiating. Interment private. Live-streaming and online guest book at scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 12 to Mar. 18, 2021.