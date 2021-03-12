My heart breaks for you. I've known Epps for most of my teaching career and I know how much his family means to him. His wife and his boys are his world. May our loving God carry each of you every day. No words can express how much I wish I can reverse this all. I will continue to pray for your heart, your healing, your strength and all that you need. Sending hugs and sincere condolences your way.

Treena Leecost March 13, 2021