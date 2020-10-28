BAKER, Brittony Mechelle, 25, of Richmond, departed this life Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She leaves cherished memories to her parents, Sheronda Baker and Antonio Williams; siblings, Tonnesha, Da`Naya, Teosha, Ty`Shaun and DeAndre; grandparents, Eugene Ampey and Saundra Jones; devoted aunts, Rosalind Jones, Yvette Williams; uncles, Eric Jones, Mario Baker and Dwayne Williams; a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020. Celebration of Life service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at March Funeral Home, with live streaming available on the website. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.