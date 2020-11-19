CASAVANT, Bruce M., 70, passed away on November 15, 2020, after a brave struggle with cancer. Bruce grew up in New Bedford, Massachusetts, and came to Richmond, Virginia, to attend graduate school at Virginia Commonwealth University. After earning a master's in Social Work, he worked at the Virginia Parole Board and Virginia Department of Corrections before retiring. He enjoyed gardening, traveling, watching sports with Blake and the company of a supportive group of friends. Bruce is survived by his beloved son, Blake Casavant; his mother, Yvette Casavant; brothers, David Casavant (Corinne) and Shawn Casavant; sisters, Nancy Marcotte (Angel) and Cheryl Mills (Ed); and many nephews and nieces. A service will be held at Woody's Funeral Home, 1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, on Sunday, November 22, at 3 p.m. and a virtual service will be held online on Saturday, November 21, at 3 p.m. For online access, please contact [email protected]
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2020.