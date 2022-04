The first word I can think of to describe Bruce Is funny. Bruce had a great sense of humor, and a great smile. I can hear his quiet way of speaking and that look that he would get on his face when he was telling a funny story. What a gift Bruce had to make people happy. Bruce, as everyone who knew him knows, was also very intelligent and very humble, but more than these admirable traits, Bruce was kind. Of the many stories I could relate about Bruce, two stand out. In 1977, Linda and I were both working for the City of New York. When I was discussing the music I had planned for my wedding, I mentioned to Linda that the band was scheduled to leave earlier than I thought the guest would want to leave. Linda mentioned this to Bruce Who said he would solve the problem by playing his guitar at the reception after the band left. And he did! What a thoughtful guy! Fast forward about 40 years or so when Eric and I were visiting Linda and Bruce in Richmond. Bruce was showing me his latest woodworking projects. Liked Linda, I have poor eyesight and lousy peripheral vision. While walking past the cabinet, I brushed against a beautiful cutting board that Bruce had recently finished. The cutting board fell to the ground and was damaged. Bruce quickly picked it up and said not only was it not damaged, but even if it were, he wasn´t really happy with the way that one turned out. Needless to say, it was actually a beautiful work of art, but Bruce always valued people more than things. We have so many more treasured memories of Bruce, and we will hold Those memories in our hearts forever. Linda and Serena you have our deepest sympathies. You both meant the world to Bruce, and we know he meant the world to you too.

Eric, Claire, Jason, and Glen Young Friend January 2, 2022