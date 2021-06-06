WILLIAMS, Bruce Douglas, 67, of Richmond, Virginia, died Monday, May 24, 2021 at his home after an extended illness. Bruce was born in Kentucky on January 15, 1954 and was the youngest of four children born to Charles Aaron (Chuck) and Jeanne Lacher Williams. In addition to his parents; Bruce was preceded in death by his brother, Craig B Williams; and nephew, Tyler Williams. A graduate of Huguenot High School, he later attended Ferrum College and through the years, worked as a construction carpentry contractor, where he established a reputation for quality, earning the respect of his clients and his peers. Bruce and his faithful dog, Logan, enjoyed a passion for the environment. He lived as an example to others in his conservation of resources and through his efforts to create a wildlife sanctuary on his property. Bruce always made time to be at the Outer Banks sharing conversation with friends and family. He is survived by two brothers, Gerry Williams (wife, Rosemary) and Mike Williams (wife, Jane); aunt/mom (Betty Williams); one niece, four nephews, two grandnephews and one grandniece. Memorial service will be private. The family wishes to thank all of the caregivers who helped Bruce through his illness. Memorial contributions can be made to your local ASPCA or charity of your choice
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.