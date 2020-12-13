FRANCIS, Bryan Edward, 86, of Moseley, widower of Virginia Thornton Francis, passed away December 9, 2020. He is survived by two sons, Mark Edward Francis of Powhatan and Darrin Wray Francis of Ashland; one granddaughter, Christine Elizabeth Francis; and his many wonderful friends at the Hardee's gatherings near Hull Street and Courthouse Road. Mr. Francis served in the Army National Guard from 1952 to 1955 and was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was a member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church in Moseley. The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, December 14, at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 15, in the Chapel of Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2020.