Burnell Marilyn Stewart Maddox
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
MADDOX, Burnell Marilyn Stewart, 85, of King William, Va., the only daughter of the late Nesbitt and Eliza Stewart; and sister of the late Nesbitt Jr.; a life-long servant of God, returned to Him, after she completed her earthly journey, Saturday, June 5, 2021. Burnell dedicated her life to doing God's work. She was baptized at Third Union Baptist Church, King William, Va. She graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1957 from the Brooklyn Hospital, Brooklyn, N.Y. Burnell's legacy continues with three daughters, Lydia, Lisa and Lynna; four grandsons, two granddaughters, 15 great-grandchildren, a host of godchildren, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 12 noon Friday, June 18, 2021 at Third Union Baptist Church, King William, Va. In lieu of flowers, send donations in memory of Burnell to Children's Home of Virginia Baptist, One Church One Child, The Central Virginia Food Bank or any youth organization of your choosing. Arrangements by Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Third Union Baptist Church
King William, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lynna my deepest Condolences to you and your family forever praying for strength comfort and peace
Michelle Billups
Friend
June 22, 2021
Maddox family : My condolences in the loss of your loved one. My prayers are with you.
Margaret Moore
Friend
June 18, 2021
Lydia, Lisa, and Lynna, I am sorry to hear about the passing or our beloved Mother. She was a loving Mother to all of us. My prayers are with you at this time. You have been wonderful daughters to your Mother. She is in heaven rejoicing with your Grandmother and other family members.
Dale Batten
Friend
June 17, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
June 17, 2021
