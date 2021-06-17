MADDOX, Burnell Marilyn Stewart, 85, of King William, Va., the only daughter of the late Nesbitt and Eliza Stewart; and sister of the late Nesbitt Jr.; a life-long servant of God, returned to Him, after she completed her earthly journey, Saturday, June 5, 2021. Burnell dedicated her life to doing God's work. She was baptized at Third Union Baptist Church, King William, Va. She graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1957 from the Brooklyn Hospital, Brooklyn, N.Y. Burnell's legacy continues with three daughters, Lydia, Lisa and Lynna; four grandsons, two granddaughters, 15 great-grandchildren, a host of godchildren, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 12 noon Friday, June 18, 2021 at Third Union Baptist Church, King William, Va. In lieu of flowers, send donations in memory of Burnell to Children's Home of Virginia Baptist, One Church One Child, The Central Virginia Food Bank or any youth organization of your choosing. Arrangements by Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 17, 2021.