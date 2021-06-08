Lynna my deepest Condolences to you and your family forever praying for strength comfort and peace
Michelle Billups
Friend
June 22, 2021
Maddox family :
My condolences in the loss of your loved one. My prayers are with you.
Margaret Moore
Friend
June 18, 2021
Lydia, Lisa, and Lynna, I am sorry to hear about the passing or our beloved Mother. She was a loving Mother to all of us. My prayers are with you at this time. You have been wonderful daughters to your Mother. She is in heaven rejoicing with your Grandmother and other family members.
Dale Batten
Friend
June 17, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.