WIGGINS, Bynetta M., 73, of Richmond, died July 1, 2021. Surviving are her daughter, Cheryl N. Wiggins; two sisters, Saralyn M. Hill (William) and Dorinda McNeill; brother, Dr. Byron L. McNeill Jr. (Frankie); nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. She was a retired professor at Virginia Union University after 47 years of service, a member of St. James Baptist Church, member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and a member of North Carolina Central University Alumni Association. Her remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, July 11, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 12 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Angelo Chatmon officiating. Interment Washington Memorial Park. Livestreaming and online guest book at scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jul. 2 to Jul. 10, 2021.