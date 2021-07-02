My deepest condolences to Cheryl, The Family, Members of her Organization, VUU Faculty, and Alumni. My best memories at VUU were meeting Mrs. Wiggins and developing a friendship with Cheryl. My freshman year Mrs. Wiggins opened her home and welcomed me in for visits and dinners. She made me feel like I had a home away from home. Absolutely a light on campus and in the community. My prayer is that her family finds peace and comfort to know she is with our Lord. That she is with the angels our ancestors continuing to look over and guide us.

Sherita (Jones) Thompson Friend July 3, 2021