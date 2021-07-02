Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Bynetta M. Wiggins
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
WIGGINS, Bynetta M., 73, of Richmond, died July 1, 2021. Surviving are her daughter, Cheryl N. Wiggins; two sisters, Saralyn M. Hill (William) and Dorinda McNeill; brother, Dr. Byron L. McNeill Jr. (Frankie); nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. She was a retired professor at Virginia Union University after 47 years of service, a member of St. James Baptist Church, member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and a member of North Carolina Central University Alumni Association. Her remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, July 11, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 12 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Angelo Chatmon officiating. Interment Washington Memorial Park. Livestreaming and online guest book at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jul. 2 to Jul. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
I clearly remember seeing Soror Wiggins on campus at VUU because she carried herself with such dignity it was hard not to notice her! Her presence was felt and she was highly respected. Her 47 years were not in vain! The Panther family will always miss her.
Maria James
July 16, 2021
Cheryl, I'm so sorry for your loss, your mother was a wonderful person, one of the smartest women I knew, she will be missed.
Katherine l Scott
Friend
July 14, 2021
The family of Bonita and may she rest in peace
Nathaniel Henry Jr., and family
School
July 12, 2021
Cheryl and Family, Your Mother and Dear Family Member, "Bynetta" will Always hold a Special place in my heart. I will always remember Her, Enduring Strength, Dedication, Smile, Goodwill towards Mankind, Her Love and Her Peace. Her Love for God could be seen in Her Good Deeds. May the Many Fond Memories of "Bynetta" A True Shero, be forever in Your Hearts. Trust in the Lord, He will Guide You Forever.
Ronda L. Edmonds NCCUAA Richmond/Petersburg
July 12, 2021
Ms. Wiggins was an absolute Jewel! I will never forget seeing her make her way across the Virginia Union University campus for early classes and I stopped to help her carry her things. She would be in pain but, would encourage me. I pray that she has found peace until we meet again rest well!!
Jeffrey Robinson c/o 94
School
July 4, 2021
I was actually trying to find out whether she was still at Virginia Union.. I had provided some funding years ago for the chapter of Phi Beta Lambda a student business leadership organization at VUU and just read about her passing...wow...great woman and committed to the students ..
Gerry McCants
School
July 4, 2021
Ms. Wiggins is someone I have remembered all of these years. I thank her for teaching and demonstrating focus on what's important, creating a standard for myself, and respect. She was also a secret comedian. Thank you for your contribution to my education Ms.Wiggins.
Michell Thomas
School
July 4, 2021
I had the pleasure of being in Ms. Wiggins Business Communications class she was an awesome teacher. R.I.P
Nichole Harmon
Friend
July 3, 2021
Bynetta was a very sweet, kind and special person we loved her a lot and she will be missed. She is now where angels belong with God
Patrick and Rita Jeune
Friend
July 3, 2021
I had the pleasure of being one of Mrs. Wiggins's students and became one of her Sorors my junior year at Virginia Union University! She challenged her students and brought out the best in us! I took at least 2 classes from her! May my dear professor and Soror rest in peace!
Onya J. Dildy
School
July 3, 2021
My deepest condolences to Cheryl, The Family, Members of her Organization, VUU Faculty, and Alumni. My best memories at VUU were meeting Mrs. Wiggins and developing a friendship with Cheryl. My freshman year Mrs. Wiggins opened her home and welcomed me in for visits and dinners. She made me feel like I had a home away from home. Absolutely a light on campus and in the community. My prayer is that her family finds peace and comfort to know she is with our Lord. That she is with the angels our ancestors continuing to look over and guide us.
Sherita (Jones) Thompson
Friend
July 3, 2021
My deepest condolences to my dear Soror and undergraduate Soror. Thank you for modeling class and distinguish for at students of Virginia Union University. Sending an abundance of love to her daughter, my line sister, Cheryl Wiggins. Peace and Love.
Lolita (Cobbs) Hampton
School
July 3, 2021
You were a prefect example of a woman of Alpha Kappa Alpha. Thank you for supporting our line and being a mentor to so many at VUU.
Brittany Williams
July 3, 2021
Ms. Wiggins had a heart of gold! During my tenure at VUU, she served as my mentor and advisor in the School of Business, and truly guided me through as a Business: Secondary Education major. I will forever be indebted to Ms. Wiggins and will miss her dearly!
Glenn Starnes II
School
July 3, 2021
Ms. Wiggins, you will be missed. I treasure my days at VUU when you were my instructor. Rest In Peace Soror. Love,
AnJou C. White
School
July 2, 2021
