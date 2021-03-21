Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Calvin J. Carter
FUNERAL HOME
Marks-Bristow Funeral Home
206 Church Lane
Tappahannock, VA
CARTER, Calvin J., of Tappahannock, Va., entered his eternal home on March 13, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Macel Carter; and beloved brothers, Robert and Wayne Carter. He is survived by his only son, Calvin "John" Carter Jr. (Aprile); and his daughters, Cathy Decker (Charles) and Carol Dinsmore (Jeff); his grandchildren, Kayla Marie Timberlake, Cody Brown, Jordan and Regan Dinsmore, Joshua Carter; and his only great-grandson, Whitley Brown; his brothers, Charles Carter (Charlotte) and Allen Carter; and sister-in-law, Rhonda Carter; his nephews, Dougie Carter (Allison) John Lewis (Hollie); and many other nieces and nephews. Calvin was an avid fisherman; he won many tournaments and was known as the "King of the Rings." He loved the water, his family and friends and will be remembered for his athleticism, playing softball, hunting and spending time and making memories with friends like family at the Chickahominy Civic Association. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Ark Athletics Complex with Journey Christian Fellowship at https://pushpay.com/g/journeyfellowship in memory of Calvin Carter.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
Marks-Bristow Funeral Home
To a man who was an essential and integral family member. Known by many, loved by all. Rest in Peace Calvin, God Bless You.
Charles Decker
March 21, 2021
