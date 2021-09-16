CUNNINGHAM, Calvin, age 60, of Richmond, departed this life September 12, 2021. He is survived by one beloved daughter, Renarda Shelton (Keith); one son, Calvin Percy; six grandchildren; two sisters, Rita Cunningham and Alice Atkins; one brother, Rudolph B. Cunningham Jr. (Sheila); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Cunningham can be viewed Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 4:15 p.m. Saturday.