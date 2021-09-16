Menu
Calvin Cunningham
CUNNINGHAM, Calvin, age 60, of Richmond, departed this life September 12, 2021. He is survived by one beloved daughter, Renarda Shelton (Keith); one son, Calvin Percy; six grandchildren; two sisters, Rita Cunningham and Alice Atkins; one brother, Rudolph B. Cunningham Jr. (Sheila); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Cunningham can be viewed Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Sep
18
Funeral service
4:15p.m.
We are so sorry to hear of Calvin´s passing. Blessings to all that knew him.
Hunter Robertson and Rebecca Epps-Robertson
Friend
September 27, 2021
I worked with Calvin and Rudy many years ago at Broudy-Kantor. So sorry to see this. When we worked together he was so full of life and always had something funny to say! My sincerest condolences to the family during this difficult time.
Lisa Underwood
Work
September 17, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Samantha Jones, Ann Goode, James Mickie & Family
Family
September 17, 2021
My deepest condolences goes out to the Cunningham family for their baby brother and my everlasting friend and Brother in Christ.
Rev JD Harrison
Friend
September 16, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
September 16, 2021
