FLOYD, Calvin "Danny" Young Jr., 71, of Chester, Va., departed this life unexpectedly on Sunday, February 21, 2021. Born in 1949 in Petersburg, Va., he was the son of the late Calvin Young Floyd Sr. and Margaret Eubank Floyd.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Floyd; children, Misty Broughton, Mindy Stell (Dustin), Justin Floyd and Blaire Crawford; grandchildren, Oakley Broughton, Kayla Broughton, Kaiden Crawford and Ellie Stell; and three great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held privately. The service will be live streamed at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at jtmorriss.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to the American Heart Association
, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, Va. 23058. Condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.