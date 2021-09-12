Menu
Calvin Henry Hancock
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
HANCOCK, Mr. Calvin Henry, April 7, 1930 to June 11, 2021.

Calvin Hancock was born in Port Arthur, Texas, the first of two sons born to Grace and Lunsford Hancock. He graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University with a Bachelor of Science degree. Calvin was married to Ninalee Hancock for 60 years until her passing in 2018. He is survived by his two sons, Brent Hancock of Richmond, Virginia and Daniel Hancock and his wife of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and his brother, James Hancock of Austin, Texas. A memorial will be held at Bon Air Presbyterian Church at 1 p.m. September 15, 2021.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Bon Air Presbyterian Church
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Brent- I´m so sorry to hear about your father. My sympathy and condolences to you and your family. Would be nice to reconnect with you.
Elaine Runner
October 19, 2021
Calvin was a very good friend of ours and we will miss him.
George and Roxanna Rickman
Friend
September 15, 2021
Brent, I'm very sorry to read that your father has passed away. You and your family are in our thoughts.
Langdon Lindsey
Other
September 12, 2021
