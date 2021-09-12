HANCOCK, Mr. Calvin Henry, April 7, 1930 to June 11, 2021.



Calvin Hancock was born in Port Arthur, Texas, the first of two sons born to Grace and Lunsford Hancock. He graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University with a Bachelor of Science degree. Calvin was married to Ninalee Hancock for 60 years until her passing in 2018. He is survived by his two sons, Brent Hancock of Richmond, Virginia and Daniel Hancock and his wife of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and his brother, James Hancock of Austin, Texas. A memorial will be held at Bon Air Presbyterian Church at 1 p.m. September 15, 2021.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.