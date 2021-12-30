Menu
Calvin L. Hubbard
HUBBARD, Calvin L., 71, of Richmond, Va., departed this life on December 28, 2021. Calvin, affectionately known as "Jimmy/Hubb," was born on July 5, 1950 to the late Frank and Sarah Hubbard, of Richmond. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Dorothy Hubbard; one daughter, Danisha Wilson (Kelvin); one grandchild, Kemaar Wilson; two brothers, Frank Hubbard Sr. (Dale) and Melvin Hubbard; three sisters, Alice Winston (Phelix), Ruth "Diane" Rasberry and Patricia Hubbard; three sisters-in-law, Rosa Neville, Annie Mae Neville and Mildred Cancel; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday, January 6 from 10 a.m until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, January 7 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 30, 2021 to Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To the Family, know that prayers are up May your love one RIP.
Mary woodley
Friend
January 6, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
January 5, 2022
