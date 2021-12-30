HUBBARD, Calvin L., 71, of Richmond, Va., departed this life on December 28, 2021. Calvin, affectionately known as "Jimmy/Hubb," was born on July 5, 1950 to the late Frank and Sarah Hubbard, of Richmond. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Dorothy Hubbard; one daughter, Danisha Wilson (Kelvin); one grandchild, Kemaar Wilson; two brothers, Frank Hubbard Sr. (Dale) and Melvin Hubbard; three sisters, Alice Winston (Phelix), Ruth "Diane" Rasberry and Patricia Hubbard; three sisters-in-law, Rosa Neville, Annie Mae Neville and Mildred Cancel; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday, January 6 from 10 a.m until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, January 7 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 30, 2021 to Jan. 5, 2022.