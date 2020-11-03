JONES, Calvin, Sr., age 85, of Richmond, departed this life October 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cora G. Jones. He is survived by one daughter, Caprice Hairston (Darrell); one son, Calvin Jones Jr. (Pamela); two granddaughters, Destiny Hairston and Kiara Jones; a host of cousins; one sister-in-law, Daisy Williams; one brother-in-law, Henderson D. Hicks Jr.; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Graveside services will be held at Riverview Cemetery Wednesday, at 1 p.m. Family and friends assemble at the cemetery 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.