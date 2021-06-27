LONGEST, Mr. Calvin Francis, 90, of Henrico, was taken by Jesus to his Heavenly, loving Father on June 25, 2021. He is survived by his daughters, F. Gayle Longest and Sharon L. Kelly; son-in-law, Glenn A. Kelly; grandson, Tyler R. Kelly; granddaughters, Nicole L. Kelly and Zeel F. Longest; his brother, Charles A. Longest; many nieces and nephews and loving care givers. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary A. Longest of 51 years.



He was the last of nine biological children and one adopted brother of John T. Longest and Mattie L. Longest. He accepted Jesus as his Lord, Savior and Master at the age of nine while at a Revival meeting at Upper King and Queen Baptist Church in August of 1939. He enjoyed praising and studying God's word and sharing Jesus with others. He loved music and sang in his church choirs at Grove Avenue, Broadus Memorial and Second Baptist Churches. While a member of Broadus and Second Baptist he was choir librarian. Calvin worked in mortage banking for 41 years retiring in 1993 from Bank of America.



For eight years he was a mentor and tutor in three Henrico Elementary Schools, Ridge, Glen Lea and Ratcliffe. During this time he had about 75 students. The family will receive guests June 30, 6 to 8 p.m. at West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad Street, Richmond, Va. A Celebration of Life will be held July 1, at 11 a.m., at Second Baptist Church in Richmond, Va. Interment to follow in Upper King and Queen Baptist Church Cemetery, Helmet, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Second Baptist Church, 9614 River Road, Richmond, Va. 23229.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.