LONGEST, Mr. Calvin Francis, 90, of Henrico, was taken by Jesus to his Heavenly, loving Father on June 25, 2021. He is survived by his daughters, F. Gayle Longest and Sharon L. Kelly; son-in-law, Glenn A. Kelly; grandson, Tyler R. Kelly; granddaughters, Nicole L. Kelly and Zeel F. Longest; his brother, Charles A. Longest; many nieces and nephews and loving care givers. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary A. Longest of 51 years.
He was the last of nine biological children and one adopted brother of John T. Longest and Mattie L. Longest. He accepted Jesus as his Lord, Savior and Master at the age of nine while at a Revival meeting at Upper King and Queen Baptist Church in August of 1939. He enjoyed praising and studying God's word and sharing Jesus with others. He loved music and sang in his church choirs at Grove Avenue, Broadus Memorial and Second Baptist Churches. While a member of Broadus and Second Baptist he was choir librarian. Calvin worked in mortage banking for 41 years retiring in 1993 from Bank of America.
For eight years he was a mentor and tutor in three Henrico Elementary Schools, Ridge, Glen Lea and Ratcliffe. During this time he had about 75 students. The family will receive guests June 30, 6 to 8 p.m. at West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad Street, Richmond, Va. A Celebration of Life will be held July 1, at 11 a.m., at Second Baptist Church in Richmond, Va. Interment to follow in Upper King and Queen Baptist Church Cemetery, Helmet, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Second Baptist Church, 9614 River Road, Richmond, Va. 23229.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.
We were traveling when we learned of Mr. Longest's passing. I know that he is in Jesus' care now and is relishing every minute of it. Mr. Longest was such a joy to visit, and I delighted in being his church deacon. Before COVID, I came to visit every so often, and I enjoyed hearing his wonderful stories. It was very clear that he loved his family so very much. I will be out of town for the memorial service tomorrow, but please know that my thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Laurie Head Atkinson
Friend
June 30, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Mr. Longest's passing. He was always so sweet to me when he would come into the Consignment shop I ran at Three Chopt and Pemberton. He was a dear man and gave the best hugs.
Valerie Ruggieri
Work
June 29, 2021
Calvin was a special friend to me, begining with our time in choir at Second Baptist. He was 25 years older than me, but we had a brotherly kind of friendship. He was a man who produced the fruits of the Holy Spirit; especially love, kindness, gentleness. Like the apostle Paul, he learned to be content in whatever state he was in, and to be thankful. He will continue to bless me and all you who knew him. Blessings to all of his family, who he loved dearly.
John Austin
June 28, 2021
Hi Mr. Longest, Calvin looks a lot like you. Good reading about him, that is a very good article. You will see him again, isn't that a wonderful assurance. Praying for you.