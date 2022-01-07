Menu
Calvin Lewis Miller
MILLER, Calvin Lewis, 87, of Chesterfield County, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 31, 2021. He was born and raised in Buena Vista, Va., a son of the late James Henry Miller and Elsie Sheltman Miller. As a young man, Calvin served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a machinist for Reynolds Metals Company for almost 40 years. Calvin enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, fishing and attending church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl East Miller; brother, James Miller; sister, Thelma Wilcher; and sister, Kathleen Layne. Calvin is survived by his daughter, Audra Renee Delacruz and husband, Tomas; son, Christopher Lewis Miller and wife, Elizabeth; son, Aaron Johnson and wife, Cheryl; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; brother, Marcus Miller; and two sisters, Betty Hanser and Mary Drain. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. Interment will follow in Center Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 1542 Anderson Hwy., Cumberland, Va. 23040 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association at P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284-0692, or online at www.heart.org.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss Renee. My prayers are with the family during this time of grief. May Calvin rest in heavenly peace w/ Cheryl now.
Ashley Johnson
January 7, 2022
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
January 7, 2022
