Calvin D. Roberts
1923 - 2022
ROBERTS, Calvin D., of Richmond, Va., was born to his loving parents, John and Sarah Roberts, on November 5, 1923. He died of complications from COVID-19 on January 7, 2022, at the age of 98. He was married to his devoted wife, Margaret G. Roberts, for 49 years until her death on February 13, 1998. He is survived by two daughters, Stephanie R. Long, Jennifer R. Webb and her husband, Roy K. Webb Jr. He is also survived by three grandchildren and their spouses, Jacqueline Russell and her husband, Derick Russell, Jessica Weiss and her husband, Ben Weiss and Daniel Atkinson and his wife, Leah Atkinson. He was blessed with having seven great-grandchildren, Calvin and Damian Russell, Eve and Roman Weiss, Christian Metzler, Abby Metzler and Madison Atkinson. His other relatives who dearly love him are his nephew's wife, Maryellen Roberts; his cousin in Richmond, Va., Anne Merchant; his cousins in Detroit, Mich. and their families, Birdie McLonis and Sister Mary Roberts; and the Ashman family members from Amelia, Va. He served three years in the Army during World War II in the 221st Malaria Survey Unit of the 6th Army in the Pacific. He worked for Dominion Power, starting as a meter reader and retired from a position in which he compiled reports for the Surry Dominion Power Nuclear Plant. His strong faith, his love of his family, his sense of humor and his unending bravery brought him through many trials. He loved his home, he found joy in a beautiful snow fall and he danced with his namesake, Calvin Russell, on the elevator leading to his assisted living apartment. We thank all of the wonderful and brave people who put their own lives at risk to care for him during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Vitality Living West End employees, his Richmond Comfort Keepers, his nurses and doctors at Henrico Doctors' Parham Hospital and his personal team of doctors will always hold a special place in our hearts for their dedication to our dad during this unprecedented time. His funeral service will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 10 a.m., Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230. Interment to follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. Due to the rise in the COVID-19 pandemic, only immediate family will attend the funeral in person. To protect our loving extended family and friends, there will be no visitation, viewing or reception. Instead, Dad's service will be livestreamed from the Bliley's website, blileys.com, for those who would like to view the service from the safety of their home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The American Cancer Society or The Lewy Body Dementia Association.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave, Richmond, VA
Jan
14
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Bliley's website, blileys.com
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
My sympathies to the family, his daughter Stephanie and I share two beautiful grandchildren.
Mary Alice Shaker
January 14, 2022
Thinking of you, Stephanie and Jennifer. I was just riding by your house on Franklin St. last week and wondering if your father was still alive. A lot of good memories were made there with your parents. Your dad probably had a lot to do with my love of reading. He used to take us girls downtown to the library on Saturday mornings to check out books!!! Do u remember that? I would come home with an armful of books! You were blessed to have him for 98 years!!!!! Love, Phyllis
Phyllis J Asbeil
Friend
January 13, 2022
