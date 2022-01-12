Thinking of you, Stephanie and Jennifer. I was just riding by your house on Franklin St. last week and wondering if your father was still alive. A lot of good memories were made there with your parents. Your dad probably had a lot to do with my love of reading. He used to take us girls downtown to the library on Saturday mornings to check out books!!! Do u remember that? I would come home with an armful of books! You were blessed to have him for 98 years!!!!! Love, Phyllis

Phyllis J Asbeil Friend January 13, 2022