DOTY, Campbell B., On Friday, July 17, 2020, Campbell Doty, loving son, loyal friend, fearless soccer player, gifted geographer/historian and amazing human, passed away due to a tragic accident at home at age 15. Campbell was born on May 23, 2005, in Richmond, Va., to Chad and Julie Doty. He attended Tuckahoe Elementary, Tuckahoe Middle and Freeman High School. Campbell was energetic, athletic, funny, brilliant and most importantly, kind. He was growing up and transitioning into an incredible young man who will be missed by all who knew him. His smile and energy changed whatever room he was in. He was charming, witty and wise beyond his years. A life celebration and dedication will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 7 p.m. EST at Striker Park (4801 Pouncey Tract Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059). The celebration will be outside on Field 1 with social distancing and masks required. You can also read and share more about Campbell on his online memorial wall at www.campbelldoty.com
. In lieu of flowers/gifts, please consider showing your affection towards Cam via the recently created Campbell Doty Memorial Fund. More information is available on his site.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2020.