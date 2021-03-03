BROWN, Caralie Nelson, died Saturday, February 27, 2021, at her home in Raleigh, N.C. Born on November 13, 1920, in Nelson, Va., Caralie was the daughter of Anderson Henry and Pearl Yeaman Nelson. Though her mother died when she was five, she was blessed with a second mother when her father married Nannie Bruce.



Caralie was educated in the elementary and high schools of South Boston, Va., where her family moved in 1927. Her undergraduate degree was from the State Teachers' College at Farmville, Va. (now Longwood University), while her graduate degrees were from the Woman's Missionary Training School in Louisville, Ky. and Duke University in Durham, N.C.



Prior to her marriage to Raymond Bryan Brown in 1946, Caralie taught Latin and English in the high school in Halifax, Va. and at Virginia Intermont College in Bristol, Va. In Westhampton College of the University of Richmond, she was Director of Religious Activities.



With the arrival of children, Caralie did not continue her profession, but was an enthusiastic supporter of her husband's as a Christian minister. He was Pastor of Beth Car Baptist Church in Halifax, Va. and of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Richmond. When he was a professor, he often served as an interim pastor at a variety of churches. His teaching career was at the University of Richmond, the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky. and at the Southeastern Seminary in Wake Forest, N.C. When the children were at an appropriate age, Caralie returned to teaching.



With the sudden and untimely death of her husband in 1977, Caralie continued to teach in Raleigh. She was active in her church as well as in the Baptist life of the local and state associations. After retiring from full time teaching in 1985, she was a weekly volunteer at an elementary school for 27 years.



In recent years, Caralie referred to herself as a "cardiologist" because of her card writing ministry to those experiencing life's joys and challenges.



In addition to her son-in-law, Steve Gaj; and her husband; Caralie was predeceased by the couple's four-year-old son, Bryan, in 1957.



She is survived by two daughters, Nancye Gaj of Raleigh and Beanie Kelly of Richmond. Survivors also include four grandchildren, Jennifer Andrassy (Joey) of Raleigh, N.C., Carter Gaj of Clayton, N.C., Caran Kelly of Manassas, Va. and Paul Kelly (Keri) of Ashland, Va.; as well as by five great-grandchildren, Caralie and Austin Andrassy and Chase, Brynn and Cade Kelly.



Graveside service will be at Westhampton Memorial Park in Richmond on Saturday, March 27, at 12 noon. Masks and social distancing are required. A memorial service will be held at Greystone Baptist Church in Raleigh at a date to be determined later.



Memorial contributions may be made to Greystone Baptist Church, 7509 Lead Mine Rd., Raleigh, N.C. 27615.



Services provided by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh, N.C.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2021.