GATTUSO, Carl Anthony "Tony", entered into God's Kingdom of eternal peace and rest on Friday, November 6, 2020. He was born May 8, 1975, to his surviving parents, Sandra R. Gattuso and Carl F. Gattuso. He is also survived by his sisters, Dana (Keith) Lucas, Teresa and Katherine Gattuso; brother, John; nieces, Macie and Melanie; nephews, Joshua and Justin; and great-nephew, Landon. Tony had an entrepreneurial spirit, was witty and had a love of fishing and baseball (Go Dodgers). A funeral ceremony will be held 4 p.m. Thursday, November 12, at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, or you may view the service virtually. A livestream link may be found at www.blileys.com/obituaries
. In lieu of flowers, please plant an azalea in Tony's memory or a donation may be made to a charity of your choice
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2020.