BOWLING, Carl "Buddy" Wayne, 74, of Deltaville, Va., formerly of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey W. Bowling; parents, William "Bill" and Norma Bowling; and sister, Nancy Deal. He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Janet C. Bowling; son, William "Will" Bowling; grandchildren, Logan Wayne Bowling, Owen Christian Bowling and Michael Benjamin Emory; brother-in-law, Tommy Deal; nieces, Christy Albus (Paul) and Rebecca Martin (Mike); and nephew, David Chapman (Kristy). Buddy retired from both the Virginia Army National Guard 3647 Maintenance Co. at Bellwood and the Virginia Dept. of Transportation in Colonial Heights. He also worked for NHRA and volunteered with the Chesterfield Police Department as a Motor Assistance team member. Buddy enjoyed time at the river, at the bay, in his garage and at the dragstrips. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond. A graveside ceremony will follow at 3 p.m. in Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Rd., Chester.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.