BOWLING, Carl "Buddy" Wayne, 74, of Deltaville, Va., formerly of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey W. Bowling; parents, William "Bill" and Norma Bowling; and sister, Nancy Deal. He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Janet C. Bowling; son, William "Will" Bowling; grandchildren, Logan Wayne Bowling, Owen Christian Bowling and Michael Benjamin Emory; brother-in-law, Tommy Deal; nieces, Christy Albus (Paul) and Rebecca Martin (Mike); and nephew, David Chapman (Kristy). Buddy retired from both the Virginia Army National Guard 3647 Maintenance Co. at Bellwood and the Virginia Dept. of Transportation in Colonial Heights. He also worked for NHRA and volunteered with the Chesterfield Police Department as a Motor Assistance team member. Buddy enjoyed time at the river, at the bay, in his garage and at the dragstrips. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond. A graveside ceremony will follow at 3 p.m. in Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Rd., Chester.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel.
5 Entries
Your NHRA Family
March 29, 2021
So sorry to read this obituary. Buddy and I rode the train together for basic training at Fort Jackson and then served together in the 3647th. We shared good times together and were both motor heads, him with Fords and me with the GTO. We haven´t seen much of each other recently but will always remember our younger days. Thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Tommy Broughton
March 29, 2021
Shock at passing of Buddy. We were pals during our days at the 3647th maint. co. VARNG. Just about all our conversations had something to do with GTO'S and racing. He was always young at heart. It saddens me to know he has left us.
Alan w. Rhoades
March 28, 2021
You will always be in my heart. I will love you forever.
Janet Bowling-wife
March 28, 2021
Carl you always had a kind word and a hand shake when I would see you on the starting line and I never missed a chance to talk to you and Jeffrey. I will miss y'all greatly as well as NHRA VMP and the racers. I will never forget our friendship.