



HARLOW, Carl Wills, 96, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord Sunday, February 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Profitt Harlow; his sister, Blanche Arnel Perkins; his brother, Henry Clay Harlow; and his parents. His memory is held close in the hearts of many friends who were like family, Johanna "Jodi" H. McLaughlin, her daughter, Kelsey L. McLaughlin and her son, Glenn J. McLaughlin and his wife, Lydia W. McLaughlin; and many other good friends. Carl was a WWII United States Marine, Okinawa, 6th division, a retired regional manager of United Insurance Company of America, and the President of Commonwealth Mutual Fire Insurance Company. Carl was known for his fun sense of humor, his love of sweets and keeping an immaculate yard that was the envy of the neighborhood. He was loved by many and will be truly missed. There will be a graveside service 10 a.m. March 11, 2021, at Westhampton Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.