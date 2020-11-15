Menu
Carl "Spike" Knuth
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
KNUTH, Carl "Spike", of Mechanicsville, went on ahead on November 12, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Susie; two sons, Barry and Matt; and six grandchildren. Although he retired from the VDGIF in 2003, Spike continued to passionately share his love and appreciation for nature and the great outdoors through his writing, illustrating and painting for magazines, art galleries and his personal blog, "Notes From Our Backyard." The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, November 16, at the family residence. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
family residence
Funeral services provided by:
Central Chapel - Richmond
