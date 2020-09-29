Menu
Carl Leslie Cruise
CRUISE, Carl Leslie, 76, of Amelia, Va., passed away September 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Sarah Cruise; and brother, Richard Cruise. He is survived by his sons, Carl Leslie Cruise Jr. and Richard Russel Cruise; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sisters, Hazel Spain, Wanda Bruce and Jane Steigmeyer. He enjoyed turkey shooting and worked as a plumber. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road where a funeral ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020. Interment Maury Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 29, 2020.
