Carl Seaton Jr.
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
SEATON, Mr. Carl, Jr., of Glen Allen, Va., passed away June 1, 2021 at the age of 89. A retired veteran, Carl faithfully served 30 years with the U.S. Army Band. Following retirement, he graduated from George Mason University with a B.S. in Education and minor in Psychology. Carl was best known for his courage, determination and kind-heartedness. His love of music, arts and helping others became more apparent in the latter years of his life and he shared these appreciations with those around him. Dearly loved by his family, he will be missed by many.

Carl is survived by Kathy Pilami, daughter; Lesa Pilami, son-in-law; Carl Schuler, grandson; Carlene Seaton, daughter; Christine Owens, daughter; Ryan Owens, grandson; Alan Huron Seaton, brother; and many extended family members.

A private service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My prayers are with the family. Your father was always so friendly and polite whenever I had interaction with him at the facility. God Bless all of you.
Olinda Brevard
Other
June 6, 2021
