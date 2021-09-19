WILLIAMS, Carl Frank, Jr., 58, of Powhatan, passed away September 13, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Diane C. Williams; son, Carl Frank Williams II (Joanne); daughter, Ashley Nicole Williams; grandchildren, Michael Owen Williams, Madison Bailey Gibbs, Elizabeth Ann Williams, Kaylee Lauren Gibbs and Samuel Monroe Braswell; siblings, Joyce Ann Carver (Alex), David Michael Williams (Teresa), John Garland Williams and Carolyn Emma Harman; and many nieces and nephews. He was a beloved husband, father, grandpa and Papa. He will be greatly missed. Condolences can be made at bennettbardenfh.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 19 to Sep. 22, 2021.