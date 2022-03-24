MANN, Carla Alicia, 54, of Chesterfield, Va., departed this life on March 19, 2022. She is survived by her parents, Robert Sr. and Barbara Mann; a daughter, Shauntae Booker (Eddie); sisters, Yvette Mann (Frank), Bridgett Mann; nephew, Brandon Mann; and a host of relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 26, at 1 p.m. at Little Zion Baptist Church, Powhatan, Va. Reverend Dr. Gregory L. Beechaum Sr. officiating.www.mariangraythomas