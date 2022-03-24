Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carla Alicia Mann
FUNERAL HOME
Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home
64 Cartersville Rd
Cumberland, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral service
Mar, 26 2022
1:00p.m.
Little Zion Baptist Church
Send Flowers
MANN, Carla Alicia, 54, of Chesterfield, Va., departed this life on March 19, 2022. She is survived by her parents, Robert Sr. and Barbara Mann; a daughter, Shauntae Booker (Eddie); sisters, Yvette Mann (Frank), Bridgett Mann; nephew, Brandon Mann; and a host of relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 26, at 1 p.m. at Little Zion Baptist Church, Powhatan, Va. Reverend Dr. Gregory L. Beechaum Sr. officiating.

www.mariangraythomas

funeralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Little Zion Baptist Church
Powhatan, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.