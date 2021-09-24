Menu
Carlton Andrew Ayles
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
AYLES, Carlton Andrew, 77, of Richmond, departed this life Saturday, September 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen T. and Littel J. Ayles; siblings, Gwendolyn Walden and Littel Ayles Jr.

He leaves cherished memories to a niece, Monica Walden; and nephews, Donald Walden and Eric Robinson; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021. Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. Monday, September 27, 2021, at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Dr., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23235. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 3:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Sep
27
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
St. Edwards Catholic Church
2700 Dolfield Dr., N., Chesterfield, VA
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest in blessed peace kind gentleman and blow that sax in heaven.
Thomasine L. Stroble
Friend
October 5, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Carlton always looked out for me with my family as I grew up in Fulton. I still remember him playing with Gregory. The Coleman Family, Denny Street/Louisiana Street
Isaac R Coleman(Zeke)
Family
September 27, 2021
Condolences to the Family of Carlton Ayles. One of Richmond´s Jazz icons. May the memory of his sweet saxophone give you comfort and May God give him Peace. To Brighter Moments, B. J. Brown and Richmond Jazz Society Incorporated
B. J. Brown
September 27, 2021
My sincere condolences to family and friends.Fulton family and Armstrong High School
Clara Holloway
School
September 25, 2021
My deepest condolences to family
Lou kelsaw
September 24, 2021
To the family & friends of Carlton Ayles, We at Mount Calvary Cemetery wish to express our deepest sympathies for the loss of your loved one and we pray that God will help to ease your pain in the days to come. We are proud and honored to be chosen as the final resting place for Carlton. This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly and I pledge the highest level of perpetual care to honor his memory. Please do not hesitate to call us with any concerns or if there is anything we can do to make these difficult experiences any easier. Jim Glass General Mgr. Mount Calvary Cemetery 804-355-5271
Mount Calvary Cemetery
September 24, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. He will truly be missed. RIP my friend.
Alma Gates
September 24, 2021
