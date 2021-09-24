AYLES, Carlton Andrew, 77, of Richmond, departed this life Saturday, September 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen T. and Littel J. Ayles; siblings, Gwendolyn Walden and Littel Ayles Jr.
He leaves cherished memories to a niece, Monica Walden; and nephews, Donald Walden and Eric Robinson; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021. Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. Monday, September 27, 2021, at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Dr., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23235. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 24, 2021.