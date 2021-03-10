BOYER, Carlton Lee, Jr., went home to be with the Lord on March 6, 2021. Born on May 28, 1940 in Richmond, Va., Carlton graduated from Manchester High School. He cherished his memories of being on the football team and was affectionally referred to as "Bull Dog." Carlton retired from DuPont in 1993 after 30 years with the company. Carlton was a simple man who was easy to please, and spent a good deal of time doing things for other people. Carlton was one of the few people who was always right. Seriously, his wife, Louise, admits that it would drive her crazy, but he was always right! Carlton was devoted to his family, especially his grandchildren. While they were in school, he never missed their sporting events: baseball, softball, basketball, Tae Kwon Do, soccer and swimming. He spent much of his time in the garage listening to A.M. radio. He never missed listening to a NASCAR race and rooting for his favorite driver, Jeff Gordon. Carlton and his brother-in-law even took a couple trips to Talladega. Woodworking was another of Carlton's hobbies. From toys to furniture, he would build it for whomever needed it. He built all of the end tables and a coffee table in his and Louise's home. After building a birdhouse shaped like a houseboat, Carlton went to a hobby store to pick up pieces to make it more realistic. Why? Because Carlton wanted to make sure it was done right. A true southern gentleman at heart, Carlton was a thoughtful man who always made sure visitors were taken care of in a special way. Breakfast and coffee were ready every morning. He made sure that guest towels were washed and ready each day. Favorite candy bars and treats were in place for guests. Carlton knew what people loved and he made sure it was there while they visited. He loved finding special Christmas gifts for his family and often began shopping in early January to make sure the perfect gift would be there on Christmas morning. Until his health interfered, Carlton enjoyed serving as an usher for Bethia United Methodist Church. Again, Carlton was wonderful at greeting people and making sure they felt welcomed. Carlton was preceded in death by his parents, Carlton Lee Boyer Sr. and Sarah Turner Harris Boyer. He leaves behind his wife of 33 years, Louise Hamner Boyer; his children, Dana Reid Boyer and Michael Scott Boyer (Donna); grandchild, Jordan Reid; stepsons, Len (Crista) and Robbie Hall; and his stepgrandchildren, Taylor and Ryan Hall. A private funeral service will be held at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Va. 23834. A public graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, 535 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Va. 23803. In lieu of flowers, the family request donation be made to Bethia Methodist Church, 10700 Winterpock Road, Chesterfield, Va. 23832 or Foundation of Truth, P.O. Box 4753, Midlothian, Va. 23112. Online condolences may be made at ealvinsmall.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2021.