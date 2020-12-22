JONES, Carlton Gray, Jr., 79, of Richmond, passed away December 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary; nephew, Roy; niece, Lisa; sons, Jay and Jeff Thompson. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. The family will have a private visitation Tuesday, December 22, 2020, 4 to 6 p.m. at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, December 23, 11 a.m. at Hopeful Baptist Church. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in Church of Our Saviour cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2020.