Carlton Gray Jones Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
JONES, Carlton Gray, Jr., 79, of Richmond, passed away December 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary; nephew, Roy; niece, Lisa; sons, Jay and Jeff Thompson. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. The family will have a private visitation Tuesday, December 22, 2020, 4 to 6 p.m. at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, December 23, 11 a.m. at Hopeful Baptist Church. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in Church of Our Saviour cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Dec
23
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Hopeful Baptist Church
VA
Dec
23
Interment
2:00p.m.
Church of Our Saviour cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
