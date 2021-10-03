WALKER, Carlton Kershaw, 77, of Mechanicsville, passed away on September 30, 2021. He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Donee Walker. He is survived by his loving wife, Debra Baldacci Walker; sons, Kevin Walker and Matthew Walker (Lisa); grandchildren, Eleanor and Benjamin; stepson, Tommy Payne (Ella); best friend, Norman "Chip" Williams; and many of his rescued furry friends. Carlton worked for Henrico County in communication maintenance for over 32 years. The family would like to thank Traditions Hospice for the kind and gentle care, especially his nurse and aide, Brittany and Tracie. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2021.