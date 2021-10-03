Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carlton Kershaw Walker
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
WALKER, Carlton Kershaw, 77, of Mechanicsville, passed away on September 30, 2021. He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Donee Walker. He is survived by his loving wife, Debra Baldacci Walker; sons, Kevin Walker and Matthew Walker (Lisa); grandchildren, Eleanor and Benjamin; stepson, Tommy Payne (Ella); best friend, Norman "Chip" Williams; and many of his rescued furry friends. Carlton worked for Henrico County in communication maintenance for over 32 years. The family would like to thank Traditions Hospice for the kind and gentle care, especially his nurse and aide, Brittany and Tracie. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
6:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.