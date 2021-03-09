Menu
The Rev. Dr. Carlysle Crank
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA
CRANK, The Rev. Dr. Carlysle, 90, of Front Royal, Va., died March 5, 2021, in his home. Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Inc. in Front Royal.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA
Mar
11
Service
11:00a.m.
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA
I am sorry for your loss He was so loved , we enjoyed visiting with you both !! And the many walks on the trails .. and the good talks and fellowship we had together- such an encouraging man , And great friend to our family !! He will never be forgotten
Doris Farmer
March 12, 2021
I am terribly sorry for your loss. He was and will always be an amazing man. He holds a very special place in my heart. I pray for comfort during this time.
Lori W
Friend
March 10, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss sending prayers to you all I can still hear the story’s and the jokes and he always had a smile on his face
JJ clegg
Friend
March 9, 2021
