Carnegie Brown "Bud" Hamersly Jr.
1926 - 2022
HAMERSLY, Carnegie Brown "Bud", Jr., of Mechanicsville, passed away March 17, 2022. He was born on August 4, 1926 in Richmond, Va., to the late Carnegie B. and Mildred LeGrande Hamersly. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Bobbie DeVilbiss Hamersly; three children, William (Theresa) of Silverton, Oregon, Gail H. Wageley, of Ashburn, Va. and Robert of Richmond, Va.; grandchildren, Christopher Hamersly, Ranson Hamersly-Walsh, Holly Wageley, Kylie Hamersly; great-granddaughter, Isabel Hamersly-Walsh. He received a Bachelor of Marine Science degree from N.Y. State Maritime Academy in 1948. He was a veteran of the U.S. Maritime Service and the U.S. Navy. and retired from IBM as a Personnel Manager after 33 years of service. He was a member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church and a member of The American Legion Post 175 of Mechanicsville. A private family graveside service will be held at Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2022.
