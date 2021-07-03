HOPE, Mr. Carnell D., 56, of Richmond, Virginia, departed this life on Saturday, June 26, 2021. He is survived by his loving family. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where a viewing will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021. Funeral service is private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jul. 3 to Jul. 8, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Robert Mealy Funeral Home
I will truly miss Carnell to the family remember the is no Sorrow that Heaven Can't Heal Love Margaret Owen his neighbor that lived right behind him
Margaret Owen
July 11, 2021
Be at peace my brother. Greg Washington Sr.
Gregory Washington Sr
Family
July 10, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to Evelyn and the Hope family on the passing of Carnell. May God continue to embrace you with His gentle care and love.
Prayers...
Howard and Glenda Leabough
Glenda Leabough
July 9, 2021
I will miss my buddy, me and him was very tight I just can't believe it. My deepest sympathy to the family.
Warrenton Robinson
Work
July 9, 2021
My condolences to the Hope Family. Carnell was a great man, great person, great co-worker and a great friend. We shared many great conversations at work. We talked about family, country life, work. Carnell loves his family. Carnell will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace my brother.
John Miller
Work
July 9, 2021
I would like to extend heart felt Sympathy to Mrs. Evelyn and the entire Hope Family. May God give you strength during this difficult time.
Evangeline Howell
Friend
July 9, 2021
To the Hope family:
My deepest sorrow on the lost of Carnell he was a very hard working person who loved and talked about his family all the time he would be sorely missed. May God seek your family blessings through this hard time! God Bless!
Hope pryor
Work
July 8, 2021
To the Hope family my thoughts and prayer are with you all at this difficult time May God bless you all Rest with the angels Carnell
Adelaide Wood
Friend
July 8, 2021
Condolences to Carnell's family. He was a good man and friend. Carnell helped me with many projects around my home and I appreciate his advice and all the conversations we had. Rest In Peace you will be missed.
David Doss
Friend
July 8, 2021
My condolences to the family. Cornell was a good person to his co-workers and I thank him for sharing is figs from his tree. He always talked about remodeling his home and doing yard work. R.I.P. with your Heavenly Father. Anita Smith
Co Worker Anita
Work
July 7, 2021
To the family sorry for your loss. May God give you strength during this time John C. Henley Sr.
John Henley
Friend
July 6, 2021
To the family of Carmelo Hope I would like to a heart felt sympathy .Pain and Suffering share indure for a night joy shall come in the morning.R.I.P.Cornell
Joann Thomas
July 3, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences, and praying for comfort and strength for you and your family during this difficult time.