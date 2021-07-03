HOPE, Mr. Carnell D., 56, of Richmond, Virginia, departed this life on Saturday, June 26, 2021. He is survived by his loving family. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where a viewing will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021. Funeral service is private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jul. 3 to Jul. 8, 2021.