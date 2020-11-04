TAYLOR, Carol B., 73, of Shacklefords, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 30, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Bobbie Jo Morris, Betty Gillend, Deina Rasnake and Sara Reynolds; companion, Calvin Phelps; sister, Janice Jackson; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Taylor; parents, Alfred and Doris Blankenship; and sister, Joyce Spencer. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service (Rt. 10).