Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carol B. Taylor
TAYLOR, Carol B., 73, of Shacklefords, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 30, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Bobbie Jo Morris, Betty Gillend, Deina Rasnake and Sara Reynolds; companion, Calvin Phelps; sister, Janice Jackson; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Taylor; parents, Alfred and Doris Blankenship; and sister, Joyce Spencer. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service (Rt. 10).

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
November 4, 2020