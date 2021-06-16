CAMP, Carol Lynn, 65, of Mechanicsville, danced into Heaven on June 13, 2021 after a long courageous fight against leukemia. She always had a great positive attitude and a determined spirit. Her sense of humor and fun-loving nature will be missed by all. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Edward Camp Sr. and Verna "Bootsie" Camp; and her eldest brother, Jimmy "Bull" Camp. Carol is survived by her youngest brother, Jeffrey Camp Sr. and his wife, Melissa; her brother, Steve Camp Sr. and his wife, Vicky; her niece, Jamie Camp-Crowe (Rob); nephew, Steve Camp Jr. (Candice); nephew, Jeffrey Camp Jr. (Dianne); along with many cute, loving great-nieces and great-nephews. Carol was retired from Markel Corporation where she worked for 40 years. She loved to travel and work in her garden. Carol loved music and even created the "GGDC" (Girls Gotta Dance Club) which attended live music events and kept the dance floor going. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 17 at Bliley's Central Chapel, 3801 Augusta Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23230, where funeral services will also be held on Friday, June 18 at 1 p.m. Interment to follow in Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23238.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2021.
6 Entries
My deepest sympathies to the family, friends and coworkers of Carol's. I had the overall brief pleasure knowing her while working in HR at Markel. I also ran into over the years dancing about town! I hope her boogie shoes are tapping away in heaven to all her favorite songs! Again, my sincerest condolences to all. Janet L. Ziolkowski
Janet Ziolkowski
Other
June 18, 2021
Carol was an amazing woman who taught us how to enjoy life and have fun doing it!
Marylee Aubry
June 17, 2021
I have so many happy memories of Carol while working closely with her many years at Markel.
Russ Baldwin
Work
June 16, 2021
Sandra "Sandy" Gumm
June 16, 2021
Markel Corp. Picnic 1988.
"Main Man" Carols' nickname for me back in the day!
I will miss your smile.
JD
JOHN E DRURY
June 16, 2021
Carol was the true symbol of living life to the fullest. She will be missed and forever in the hearts of many. Rest In Peace.