CAMP, Carol Lynn, 65, of Mechanicsville, danced into Heaven on June 13, 2021 after a long courageous fight against leukemia. She always had a great positive attitude and a determined spirit. Her sense of humor and fun-loving nature will be missed by all. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Edward Camp Sr. and Verna "Bootsie" Camp; and her eldest brother, Jimmy "Bull" Camp. Carol is survived by her youngest brother, Jeffrey Camp Sr. and his wife, Melissa; her brother, Steve Camp Sr. and his wife, Vicky; her niece, Jamie Camp-Crowe (Rob); nephew, Steve Camp Jr. (Candice); nephew, Jeffrey Camp Jr. (Dianne); along with many cute, loving great-nieces and great-nephews. Carol was retired from Markel Corporation where she worked for 40 years. She loved to travel and work in her garden. Carol loved music and even created the "GGDC" (Girls Gotta Dance Club) which attended live music events and kept the dance floor going. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 17 at Bliley's Central Chapel, 3801 Augusta Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23230, where funeral services will also be held on Friday, June 18 at 1 p.m. Interment to follow in Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23238.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2021.