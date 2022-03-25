Menu
Carol Oliver Headlee
Thomas Jefferson High School
HEADLEE, Carol Oliver, 90, of Richmond, Va., passed away March 22, 2022. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Thomas J. Headlee Jr. She is survived by her two daughters, Beth Uhler (Ted) of Crossville, Tenn. and Kathy Headlee (Rene Cote) of Richmond, Va.; and two grandsons, Lee Uhler (Kristin) of Warrenton, Va. and John Uhler (Stephanie) of Bridgeport, Texas. Mrs. Headlee was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School, Class of 1948. Mrs. Headlee earned a B.A. degree in Psychology and Elementary Education from Mary Washington College, Class of 1952. She taught school in both Richmond City and Henrico County for many years. Her family was her passion, caring for her husband and outings with her daughters and grandsons. She enjoyed sailing with her husband on the Chesapeake Bay, flower gardening, crafts and was an avid reader. A private burial is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Greater Richmond Chapter, 4600 Cox Road, #130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060 or a charity of your choice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2022.
