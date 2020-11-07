BOWMAN, Carol Jean Langner, 82, of Richmond, passed away November 5, 2020. Born July 7, 1938, in Madison County, New York, she was a daughter of the late Herbert W. and Helen R. Langner. She was probably born with the beautiful smile and sweet disposition that she shared with us the rest of her life. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Donna L. Francisco (Waddy); her brother, William R. Langner; her aunt, Regina R. Chapman (Lewis); and cousins, Lewis Chapman Jr. (Christina) and Arnold William Langner Jr.
Carol is survived by her husband of 61 years, Graham N. Bowman; children, Paige B. Townsend and Courtney B. Chernault (Tracy); grandchildren, Kaitlyn E. Townsend, Jesse D. Chernault and Kyle A. Chernault; nephews, niece and their families, Michael W. Francisco (Maxine), Peter L. Francisco (Sharon), Jon G. Francisco (Susana), Jeffrey W. Francisco (Carole), Brooke F. Francisco (Turner) and Pham Langner (Than); cousins, Suzanne C. Elkins (Theodore) and Susan M. Mirkes-Gessner (Christian). She loved her Bowman in-laws, parents, Aileen and Charles; children and families of Norman Elwood, Charles Laughton, Benjamin, Robert, William, Kenneth and Helen.
Carol attended elementary schools in Madison, New York and Montpelier, Urbanna and Hanover in Virginia before graduating from Rockville High School. She graduated in three-and-a-half years from The Richmond Professional Institute of the College of William and Mary (VCU) with a Bachelor of Science in Social Science.
She had two careers, one as a case worker in Hopewell City and Albemarle County Departments of Welfare. Next, she retired after 28 years teaching children with special needs, mostly at Amelia Street School in the Richmond Public School System.
Carol had two church homes where she was active in committees and departments, first at Berea Baptist Church and next at Monument Heights Baptist Church.
She had two favorite pets, Cheeko, the Newfoundland and later Mackey, the West Highland Terrier.
Carol always spoke in complete sentences.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, November 9, at Monument Heights Baptist Church, 5716 Monument Avenue, Richmond. As friends leave the church after the service, the family will greet them outside. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. in Berea Baptist Church Cemetery, 15421 Pouncey Tract Road, Rockville, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or Monument Heights Baptist Church in memory of Carol.
