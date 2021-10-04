KIRBY, Carol Anthony, Jr., went to his heavenly home on Friday, October 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Carol A. Kirby; mother, Carolyn M. Packard; sister, Rebecca Poindexter; and brother-in-law, Carl Packard. He is survived by his loving wife, Beverly Kirby; his proudest accomplishments, sons, Matt (Mallory) and Brad (Amanda); his precious grandchildren, Addison and Mason; and granddog, Ripken; father, John Poindexter; brother, Darrell Poindexter; sister, Tracy Packard; aunt, Carolyn K. Parsley; and numerous other family and friends. "Roscoe" enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, UVA Baseball games and spending quality time in the woods with his grandchildren. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, where a funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday. Interment in Hanover Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the UVA Emily Couric Cancer Center. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2021.