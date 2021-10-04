Carol Kirby, one of the nicest, sweetest guys in the 1974 class of Lee Davis High School! He always had a smile and big hug for all the girls and something smart to say to his fellow LD guys anytime in or out of class. Last time I saw him was at our 40th Class Reunion and he had not changed one bit. Same welcoming smile and kind heart! My sincere condolences to his wife, Bev, his sons and all the family. I know he was a proud father and his grandchildren were the lights of his life. He was one of the best! Praying for the love, comfort and strength only God can give as you go through these difficult days ahead.

Bonnie Bryant Friend October 4, 2021