Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol Anthony Kirby Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road
Mechanicsville, VA
KIRBY, Carol Anthony, Jr., went to his heavenly home on Friday, October 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Carol A. Kirby; mother, Carolyn M. Packard; sister, Rebecca Poindexter; and brother-in-law, Carl Packard. He is survived by his loving wife, Beverly Kirby; his proudest accomplishments, sons, Matt (Mallory) and Brad (Amanda); his precious grandchildren, Addison and Mason; and granddog, Ripken; father, John Poindexter; brother, Darrell Poindexter; sister, Tracy Packard; aunt, Carolyn K. Parsley; and numerous other family and friends. "Roscoe" enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, UVA Baseball games and spending quality time in the woods with his grandchildren. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, where a funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday. Interment in Hanover Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the UVA Emily Couric Cancer Center. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, VA
Oct
6
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, VA
Oct
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sending prayers to the family, Kirby was a good guy. God Bless you all
Lillian Winston
October 4, 2021
Carol Kirby, one of the nicest, sweetest guys in the 1974 class of Lee Davis High School! He always had a smile and big hug for all the girls and something smart to say to his fellow LD guys anytime in or out of class. Last time I saw him was at our 40th Class Reunion and he had not changed one bit. Same welcoming smile and kind heart! My sincere condolences to his wife, Bev, his sons and all the family. I know he was a proud father and his grandchildren were the lights of his life. He was one of the best! Praying for the love, comfort and strength only God can give as you go through these difficult days ahead.
Bonnie Bryant
Friend
October 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results