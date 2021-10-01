Menu
Carol B. Merritt
FUNERAL HOME
Colbert-Wiley Funeral & Cremation Service
467 Bremo Rd
Bremo Bluff, VA
MERRITT, Carol B., On September 28, 2021, Carol Merritt was called peacefully home to Glory. She was preceded in her death by her husband of 30 years and is survived by her daughter, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Viewing will be held Sunday, October 3, at Colbert-Wiley Funeral Home, 467 Bremo Rd., Bremo Bluff, Va., from 3 to 6 p.m. Services will be held at noon Monday, October 4, at Baptist Union Baptist Church, Dillwyn, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Colbert-Wiley Funeral & Cremation Service
467 Bremo Rd, Bremo Bluff, VA
Oct
4
Service
12:00p.m.
Baptist Union Baptist Church
Dillwyn, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Colbert-Wiley Funeral & Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Death leaves a heartache No one can heal.& your love leaves a memory no One can steal. May God Bless youall.RIP. Carol Much love.The Taliaferro Family.
jeanette taliaferro
Friend
October 2, 2021
Good morning sis remember we texted each other everyday or evening so I just wanted to text again and say good morning praise God for another day I know you and pa our parents and all family and friends are having a holy ghost party one day I will join that day.i miss you sis so much I love you so much..Jesus Jesus Jesus..
Janet Jackson
October 2, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Barbara Walters & Richard Walters
October 1, 2021
We are praying that God will give comfort to the family God Bless with love
Rev. Laura Spradley
October 1, 2021
