MERRITT, Carol B., On September 28, 2021, Carol Merritt was called peacefully home to Glory. She was preceded in her death by her husband of 30 years and is survived by her daughter, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Viewing will be held Sunday, October 3, at Colbert-Wiley Funeral Home, 467 Bremo Rd., Bremo Bluff, Va., from 3 to 6 p.m. Services will be held at noon Monday, October 4, at Baptist Union Baptist Church, Dillwyn, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2021.
Sponsored by Colbert-Wiley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Death leaves a heartache
No one can heal.& your love leaves a memory no
One can steal. May God
Bless youall.RIP. Carol
Much love.The Taliaferro
Family.
jeanette taliaferro
Friend
October 2, 2021
Good morning sis remember we texted each other everyday or evening so I just wanted to text again and say good morning praise God for another day I know you and pa our parents and all family and friends are having a holy ghost party one day I will join that day.i miss you sis so much I love you so much..Jesus Jesus Jesus..
Janet Jackson
October 2, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Barbara Walters & Richard Walters
October 1, 2021
We are praying that God will give comfort to the family God Bless with love