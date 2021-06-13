MILLINGTON, Carol S., 73, of Richmond, Va., passed away May 4, 2021 at home surrounded by her family.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Robert "Bob" and Joyce Swinton; brothers, Wayne and Gary Swinton; sister, Jean Smart; and son, Donald "Donnie Joe" Millington.
She is survived by her daughters, Shelly Millington (partner, Kenny); Jodi Myracle (husband, Greg); granddaughters, Tess and Carys Myracle; sister, Judy Swinton; and grandpets, Isaboo and Bella.
Born on September 2, 1947 in Nashua, Iowa, Carol was the youngest of five children. Her mother was a lifelong teacher and her father was a farmer who loved horses. Carol attended Nashua High School and enjoyed playing basketball and clarinet in the concert choir.
In 1968, she married Donald Millington, had a son, Donnie Joe, and later that year moved to Richmond, Va., where they would have two daughters.
Carol enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom until 1984, when she took a position at the Virginia United Methodist Credit Union as a loan officer and worked her way to vice president. Sadly, in April of 1995 at the age of 46, Carol suffered a debilitating stroke and encephalitis which left her paralyzed and unable to speak, write or communicate.
With the help of her wonderful devoted sister, Jean, she moved to Bethesda, Md., where she worked hard for several years to regain her independence.
Carol moved back to Richmond in 2000 and was able to live independently for more than 18 years. During those years, she worked at Arthur's Electric with Robert and Linda Arthur, their daughters, Tonda and Barrett and several other employees that she would consider to be her "second family." This was a huge part of her drive for independence as it gave her great confidence and purpose.
She was also an active member of Discovery United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir for several years.
In addition to being the world's greatest seamstress, cook, yard sale expert, masseuse, pet sitter, shag dancer, personal shopper, party hostess, Harley rider, Uno player, cake decorator, Avon specialist, teenage wrangler, bowler, Pepsi connoisseur, TP house rolling professional, she was also courageous, fiercely independent, thoughtful, funny, strong, nonjudgmental, beautiful, determined, intuitive, compassionate, easy-going, kind, giving and an inspiration to all who knew her.
To the very BEST mother, grandmother and friend, we will miss you dearly. We love you mom.
A celebration of Carol's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Discovery United Methodist Church, 13000 Gayton Road, Henrico, Va. 23233.
Memorial contributions may be made to Iowa SIDS foundation, iowasids.org
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.