Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol Martin Nichols
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
NICHOLS, Carol Martin, of Chesterfield, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, Monday, September 27, 2021 at the age of 59 after her courageous battle with cancer. She was a beloved wife of 37 years, a treasured mother to her two daughters, cherished grandmother to three grandchildren and admired professionally by her many loyal dental hygiene patients. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Patra Martin of Hillsville, Virginia. Carol is survived by her husband, Edward Nichols; daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Rusty Beckner; daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Stephen Moore; as well as her three grandchildren, Grayson, Mckenna and Rhett. She was loved by all and will be remembered for her giving spirit, encouraging resilience and beautiful smile. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society. Family and friends will be welcomed at a Celebration of Life planned for a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.Blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
We´re so sorry for your loss. You´re in our your prayers and thoughts. Love you.
Kay and Jerry
Family
November 19, 2021
Ed we are so sorry for your loss. You and your family will be in our prayers.
Darrin and Beverly Bromseth
Work
November 4, 2021
We send our deepest condolences for the loss of Carol. Over the years at Dr. Beam's office she always took super good care of us! We will miss her and and sense of humor!
David and Donna Justis
Other
October 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results