NICHOLS, Carol Martin, of Chesterfield, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, Monday, September 27, 2021 at the age of 59 after her courageous battle with cancer. She was a beloved wife of 37 years, a treasured mother to her two daughters, cherished grandmother to three grandchildren and admired professionally by her many loyal dental hygiene patients. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Patra Martin of Hillsville, Virginia. Carol is survived by her husband, Edward Nichols; daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Rusty Beckner; daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Stephen Moore; as well as her three grandchildren, Grayson, Mckenna and Rhett. She was loved by all and will be remembered for her giving spirit, encouraging resilience and beautiful smile. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
. Family and friends will be welcomed at a Celebration of Life planned for a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.Blileys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.