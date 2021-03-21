OWEN, Carol Elizabeth, 83, of Mechanicsville, became a heavenly angel on March 20, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herald Leon Edds and Nandine Henry Edds. She is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Ellwood Leo Owen; a son, Jeffrey Scott Owen (Cathy); granddaughter, Christy Owen; great-grandchildren, Lilly and Evan Harris; daughter, Kimberly Kay Howell (Marc); grandchildren, Zachary (Abigail), Katheryn, Samantha and Lauren Howell; a son, John Eric Owen (Lisa); grandson, Gabriel Owen. Carol was a graduate of Richmond Professional Institute in fashion illustration; a retired artist whose love was in tole painting. She was a former co-owner of the Christmas Loft. She loved to collect cookbooks, cook and travel (espically cruises). Her passion was researching family genealogy. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, March 22, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., where the service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone N.C. 28607, or the Gideons International, P.O. Box 193, Mechanicsville Va. 23111. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2021.