PETCEN, Carol Ann, of Colonial Heights, Va., passed away peacefully at home on September 30, 2021 at age 74 due to Alzheimer's. Born July 18, 1948, in Northampton, Mass., she was raised in Hatfield, Mass. and earned a bachelor's degree in education from Westfield State College (Massachusetts) in both special education and K-6. In her first job, she taught challenged children at Belchertown State School (Massachusetts). She was a happy homemaker the next 13 years, raising her two daughters and making the move to Colonial Heights in 1981. There, she devoted 28 years to teaching 6th and 4th graders at Tussing Elementary School. Carol really loved working with children and teaching; she retired in 2013.



Carol had many hobbies. She enjoyed crafts, knitting, gardening, bird watching, reading popular fiction and dancing a polka was always welcome. Late in life, she stayed busy working on word searches. Most of all, she loved to cook, serving healthy meals for her family. There was not a baked good she could not make, cookies, cakes and pies for every season, grasshopper in winter, strawberry in spring, lemon meringue in summer and of course, apple in fall.



Her kindness impacted family and countless students. She was always setting clear high expectations and was known to be "strict but fair." If you ever asked what gift she wanted, she would say "peace and harmony" – she has that now.



Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Leona (Ziezulewicz) Stempel. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Donald; her two daughters, Alissa (Mark) Moody and Jennifer James; her sister, Elizabeth (Peter) Kotch; and four grandchildren, Matilyn Moody, Caleb Moody, Jillian James and Jackson James. Also, in-laws, Thomas Petcen (Joan) and Marcella Valenta (Diane); and a host of nieces and nephews.



A thank you to all the people who stopped Carol to thank her for being their or their child's teacher; it always put a smile on her face and warmed her heart. Friends and caregivers who helped us through this difficult time, thank you.



We invite you to join us to celebrate Carol's life November 23, at St. Ann Catholic Church, Mass at 2 p.m. We will also celebrate with an ice cream social 3 to 5 p.m. at the church, all friends are welcome.



Remember: "PEACE AND HARMONY."



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2021.