POWERS, Mrs. Carol Anne, passed away on September 3, 2021, at the age of 92. She was born in Denver in 1929 and graduated from South High School in 1947. She attended the University of Denver (DU), where she met Pat Powers. Carol was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority and Pat was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. They both remained active in these organizations throughout their lives. They were married in Denver in 1950 and had four children, Tim, Kathleen, Mike and Rusty. When the youngest was able to attend preschool, Carol returned to DU, completed her undergraduate education and became an elementary school teacher in the Denver Public Schools. In the summer of 1970, the family moved to Richmond, Virginia, where Pat took a job as the Virginia State Apiarist. Carol joined the Henrico Public Schools and taught elementary school, first at Montrose and then at Pemberton, where she stayed for over 20 years. Carol was not a strict disciplinarian by disposition, but gained the appreciative support of parents and students, who recognized her as the kind teacher who made school a welcoming and enjoyable experience for generations of kids. She retired in 1994 and she and Pat remained in Richmond for 10 more years due to their wonderful friendships with neighbors, colleagues and fellow Pi Phis and SAEs. They returned to Denver in 2005, where all four children had settled and immediately rekindled old friendships. Pat passed away in 2009. Carol became a member of St. Gabriel's Church and continued to attend Pi Phi alumnae events and remained an active part of the lives of her children and grandchildren. Carol loved to talk, telling stories of her family history in Leadville and Denver and of Pat's family in New Mexico, and their many interesting travels and friendships. She never raised her voice or said a harsh word. She loved family events and especially opportunities for generous gift-giving. She was a well-presented and kind grandmother to the end and she will be missed by her children, her seven grandchildren and her many friends.



Donations may be made to the May L. Keller Alumnae Club (Richmond) of Pi Beta Phi Sorority.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.