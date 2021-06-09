RIEDEL, Carol Mary Getz, 75, of Walkerton, Va., went to be with the Lord on May 31, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Riedel Sr.; her father, William Getz; and her mother, Louise Wagner Getz. Carol is survived by her only child, Charles (Chuck) Riedel Jr.; his wife, Christine; grandsons, Joseph B. Riedel and Lucas M. Riedel; and her sister-in-law, Regina Faulconer. A Celebration of Life at Saint Timothy Catholic Church TBD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Saint Timothy Catholic Church in Tappahannock, Virginia.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2021.